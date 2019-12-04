Bombardier has signed a long-term lease agreement with the Greater Toronto Airports Authority to build a 1 million-sq.-ft. Global Manufacturing Center, where it will relocate Global aircraft final assembly, including assembly of its flagship Global 7500. The center will be located at the Toronto Pearson International Airport and is expected to open in 2023. Bombardier will provide more financial details at a later date, a spokesperson said. “I’m very excited to announce ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Bombardier Signs Lease To Relocate Global Aircraft Assembly To Toronto".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.