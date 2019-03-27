Bombardier’s new Global 7500 ultra-long-range business jet has broken a speed record between Los Angeles and New York, traveling coast-to-coast in 3 hr., 54 min., the company ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Bombardier Global 7500 Sets L.A.-N.Y. Speed Record".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.