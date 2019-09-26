LONDON—British unmanned aircraft developer Blue Bear has completed the first flights of UAVs equipped with a lightweight Automatic Dependent Surveillance Broadcast (ADS-B) transponder. The 5-kg Blackstart UAV transmitted the ADS-B data during a 6-km flight around the UK National Beyond Visual-Line-of-Sight (BVLOS) Experimental Corridor (NBEC) established by Blue Bear, Cranfield University, Thales and British cellphone network provider Vodafone. The ADS-B tests were part of a ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Blue Bear Flies ADS-B-Equipped UAV".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.