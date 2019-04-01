XOJet is offering a Masters package for clients traveling to the Masters Tournament, held Apr. 11-14 in Augusta, Georgia. The package includes three-day entrance to the Masters, transfers to and from the hotel, two-night hotel accommodation, all-day buffet and open bar, private car service and other services.
