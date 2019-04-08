VistaJet has added VistaPet, a comprehensive program for customers’ pets, to its lineup of services. The program begins with a four-week desensitization course to help with onboard experiences, including the smell of fuel, jet engine sounds, turbulence and cabin air pressure. Once on board the aircraft, VistaJet offers a variety of luxury services for pets, such as travel care kits, sleep maps, bio-organic pet food, water-free shampoos and toys. The company has recorded a 104% increase ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "VistaJet Launches VistaPet".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.