The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is studying the feasibility of using drones as part of its vehicle delivery fleet for mail and also to collect aerial images and data. In a request for information (RFI) published on Sept. 23, the USPS seeks responses from operators and manufacturers of small unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) to provide aircraft for missions including long driveway deliveries, remote or difficult delivery points, and using ride sharing-type apps that would allow customers to ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "U.S. Postal Service Studies Drone Mail Deliveries".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.