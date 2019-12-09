p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; text-align: justify; line-height: 12.5px; font: 9.0px Roboto} span.s1 {letter-spacing: -0.1px; color: #0d3d7e} span.s2 {letter-spacing: -0.1px} The second edition of the Saudi International Airshow will be held Feb. 16-18, 2021, in Riyadh. The event will include three new features: Space/Satellite, UAV/Robotics, and Aviation Training. It is expected to double the size of the first air show, which is at Thumamah Airport, 35 min. from King Khalid ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Second Saudi Airshow To Be Held At Thumamah Airport In February 2021".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.