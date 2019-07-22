MSB Aerospace, a Savannah, Georgia-based division of the MSB Group, has secured a contract to supply Flying Colours Corp. with customized Hi-Lo tables for business aircraft. Under the agreement, MSB may supply Flying Colours with conference, dining, coffee and work station tables for large cabin interiors. The first table, designed for a Bombardier Global aircraft, is scheduled for delivery in late August.
