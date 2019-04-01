JetTech has received STC approval for its Garmin G600 and G700 TXi modification for installation on Cessna Citation 500, 501, 550, 551, S550 and 560 aircraft. The company is receiving high interest in the installation and has a backlog of orders.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "JetTech Earns STC For Garmin G600, G700 TXi Modifications".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.