Jet Aviation has partnered with Amira Air, a Vienna, Austria-based aircraft operator, to add a Global Express to its fleet in EMEA. The recently refurbished 12-passenger aircraft is based in Vienna and available for charter. Under the agreement, Jet Aviation will operate the aircraft under Amira Air’s Aircraft Operator’s Certificate and manage the jet’s charter sales.
