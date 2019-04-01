Garmin International has introduced the GPS 175 and GNX 375 GPS navigators with Localizer Performance with Vertical guidance approach capability. The GPS 175 is a standalone certified IFR navigator with touchscreen display and advanced features. The GNX 375 offers the capabilities of the GPS 175 but also includes ADSB-Out and dual-link ADS-B In through a built-in transponder. The products have received STC approvals and are available through Garmin dealers. Garmin also announced the GRX 335D ...
