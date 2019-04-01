Germany-based FAI Technik GmbH, part of the FAI Aviation Group, has selected Collins Aerospace’s Venue cabin management system and entertainment system for its Bombardier BD700 Global Express $10.95 million cabin refurbishment project named “Project Pearl.” The five-month project includes 60, 120 and 240-month inspections and full-cabin refurbishment. The interior will feature VIP seating for 12, new cabinetry and other features.
