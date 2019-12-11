PrecisionHawk CEO Michael Chasen is chairman of the FAA’s Drone Advisory Committee: Bill Carey
PrecisionHawk, a developer of enterprise software for drone applications, announced a $32 million venture capital investment on Dec. 11. The financing will support continued development of the company’s PrecisionAnalytics software tool, which uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to help organizations better use the data collected by their use of drones. It will also “accelerate sales initiatives and further market expansion,” PrecisionHawk said. Based in ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Drone Software Maker Raises $32M From Investors".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.