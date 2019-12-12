LEIDOS INC. has indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract worth up to $6.52b for Department of Defense Information Network/Defense Information System Network support. BOEING has $21.3m U.S. Air Force contract for Space Based Space Surveillance Block 10 sustainment. PARSONS CORP. has become newest founding member of Space Information Sharing and Analysis Center (ISAC), joining KRATOS, BOOZ ALLEN HAMILTON, LOCKHEED MARTIN. RAYTHEON has $45m U.S. Defense ...
