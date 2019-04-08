The Carlyle Group has completed the purchase of StandardAero, a maintenance, repair and overhaul provider founded in 1911, from Veritas Capital, the company announced. Financial terms were not disclosed. An agreement for the sale was announced in December. StandardAero employs more than 6,000 workers at 38 major facilities and dozens of service and support offices around the world.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Carlyle Group Completes Purchase Of StandardAero".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.