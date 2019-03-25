Bombardier Business Aircraft has delivered a Challenger 350 super midsize jet to an unnamed customer in Belgium. It is the first of its Challenger 350s to be registered in Belgium. The 10-passenger aircraft will be managed by Luxaviation Group in Brussels. It is one of more than 600 Bombardier business aircraft operating in Europe. The Challenger 350 can climb direct to 43,000 ft., has a range of 3,200 nm, and can fly nonstop from Brussels to Dubai.
