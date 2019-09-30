Baines Simmons, the consulting and training division of Air Partner, is offering aviation safety training courses in Amsterdam for the first time. Classes include European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) Part M – Understanding the Management of Continuing Airworthiness, EASA Part 145 – Understanding the Requirements for Maintenance and other classes. It offers courses from its UK-based Aviation Safety Academy at Fairoaks Airport, but plans to grow its geographical reach.
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "Baines Simmons, Air Partner To Offer Safety Training Courses".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.