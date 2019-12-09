p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; text-align: justify; line-height: 12.5px; font: 9.0px Roboto} span.s1 {letter-spacing: -0.1px; color: #0d3d7e} span.s2 {letter-spacing: -0.1px} BAA Training, an independent aviation training center, has expanded its Ab initio flight school in Europe—adding one more flight base in Spain. The company, currently operating in Lithuania and Spain, has been providing Ab intio training since 2009 and has collaborated with major airlines for cadet ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "BAA Training Expands Ab Initio Academy in Europe".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.