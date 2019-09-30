Avflight, a fixed base operation division of Avfuel, has begun construction of a new FBO and hangar on a five-acre leased parcel at Gerald R. Ford International Airport in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The facility includes a 5,000-sq.-ft. building with 1,650 sq. ft. of office space and a 30,000-sq.-ft. hangar. It will be the second FBO at the airport. Signature Flight Support operates a facility there.
