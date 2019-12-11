エンジニアリング技術を備えたMROプロバイダとして、ST Engineeringの航空宇宙分野は、自社の技術を向上させるための技術開拓を決して惜しみません。しかし、2年以上前、MRO操作の効率を上げるために、イノベーションの方法を形式化し始めました。操作の効率を向上させるためのスマートMROの一環として、シンガポールに拠点を置く企業は、より優れた結果を得るために、デジタル化とデータ分析、積層造形技術、自動化といった4本の柱を明確にします。

この戦略の担当者は、ST Engineeringの航空宇宙分野のバイスプレジデントLee Hui Fung氏です。彼女は、デジタル化の柱がシンガポールと海外にある自社工場の取り組みを形づくる基盤になった、と述べています。9月下旬に関連施設を訪問中、Inside MROで次のように語っています。「デジタル化がもっとも重要な第一歩である。」「作業現場のペーパーレスシステムで作成したデータによって、我々はデータ分析と最適化に移ることができる。」

その効果を実証してきたデジタル化の柱において、ST Engineeringは複数のプロジェクトを立ち上げてきました。プロジェクトのいくつかは進行中ですが、それ以外にまだ開発段階、あるいは実験段階のプロジェクトがあります。社内で開発されたENVISのソフトウェアシステム導入は、進行中のプロジェクトの一つであり、シンガポールにおけるエンジンのMRO作業において、作業のフルデジタル化をリードします。ST Engineeringの航空宇宙分野によると、開発されて以来、ENVISは80%以上の物理的な事務作業と、10%の人件費を削減してきました。

当然、デジタル化は、世界中に航空機をもたらした膨大な量のデータセットと共にやって来ました。多くのMRO技術と同じく、ST Engineeringの航空宇宙分野は、次世代の航空機がもたらす新たな膨大なデータを利用しています。既存のソフトウェアで独自のアルゴリズムを構築することによって、自社工場で行う整備作業のために、より綿密な分析を得ます。

それ以外のMRO技術と同じく、ST Engineeringは独自のアルゴリズムを構築しています。自社の工場で行う整備作業のために、次世代の航空機が生み出す新たな膨大なデータを分析します。「当社は在庫の最適化や人員計画といった領域の内部システムに注目した後、航空機のエンジン,装備品の予知整備と予防整備に取り掛かり始めた」、とLee氏は述べています。

ST Engineeringの航空宇宙部門は、キャビン設計と承認作業のために、装備品を印刷することと同時に、積層造形技術を利用しています。同企業は積層造形技術を複数備えており-実験段階のプロジェクトに関連しています。それらの中には、第三者の航空会社の顧客との共同研究があり、キャビン装備品の仮想倉庫を試用しています。また、頻繁に取り替える部品あるいは調達に長期間要する部品に焦点を当てています。複数の技術主導型のプロジェクトでST Engineeringと共同研究をしているニュージーランド航空(ANZ)は、積層造形技術に顧客を抱えています。さらに、数年にわたり、それ以外の企業と共に、要望に応じた航空機部品を製造するための研究をしています。

この研究には、デジタルサプライチェーンを作るために、ブロックチェーンを備えた積層造形技術も含まれます。今年のはじめに、ANZは、ST EngineeringとANZ、装備品メーカーであるムーグ、マイクロソフトが参加しているプロジェクトにおいて、ボーイング777機内のポリマーバンパーにある欠陥をシミュレートしました。次に、ST Engineeringの航空宇宙部門は、フライト中に、ムーグへのデジタル化した航空機部品のファイルを3Dプリンタに送りました。ロサンゼルス支社に到着するまでに、その部品が使える状態になっていました。

しかし、ST Engineeringは既存の部品を交換するためだけに、装備品を3Dプリントで造形するつもりはありません。さらに、積層造形技術で作った装備品が航空レギュレータに認証されるよう働きかけています。承認されると、作業者は必要な部品を3Dプリントすることで入手できます。

すでにいくつかの航空機の内装部品は、欧州航空安全機関によって認証されています。そのため、ST Engineeringは、需要に応じた部品在庫のリストを展開するために、FAAなどそれ以外のレギュレータに同様の認可を求めて働きかけています。制約の無い部品から始めて、より制約のある装備品へと「食物連鎖の上位に向かい」ます。最終的に、積層造形技術を中心に置くというST Engineeringの計画は、サプライチェーン4.0の実現に向かって進んでいます。さらに、仮想倉庫は、企業が設計して承認したキャビン部品を3Dプリンタを使って開発できるようにします。

さらに、ロボット工学に関連する自動化ツールは、以前から修理に導入されてきました。これらの中には、研削ロボットがあります。エンジンのファンケースを修理し、摩耗するエポキシ層を除去するために導入されてきました。さらに、ロボット工学の分野は、人の手で行っていた航空機の翼型表面の研磨を自動化して、翼型1セットを磨くのに要した時間を2,800分からちょうど1,000 分に削減しました。

さらに、ハード面では、検査業務のためにドローンを推進しており、通常の目視検査を自動化するDroScanを開発中です。データを用いることで、機体外部の目視検査を実施し、検査業務にあたる技術者の作業時間を減らしつつ、安全性への懸念を取り除きます。データ分析ツールによって、ドローンのカメラがとらえた欠陥を確認することができます。ST Engineeringは、今年の終わりまでに、顧客に向けてDroScanの市場発表する承認を、シンガポール民間航空局から得たいと考えています。

As an MRO provider with engineering expertise, ST Engineering’s aerospace arm has never been shy about exploring technology to improve its operations. However, more than two years ago, it started formalizing its methods of innovation to grow efficiencies across its MRO operation. As part of its Smart MRO initiative to increase efficiency across its operations, the Singapore-based company identified four key pillars to achieving better results, including digitization, data analytics, additive manufacturing and automation.

Overseeing this strategy is Lee Hui Fung, ST Engineering’s aerospace sector’s vice president of smart MRO, who says the digitization pillar laid the foundations of its efforts across its facilities in Singapore and overseas. “Digitization was a very important first step,” she told Inside MRO during a visit to its facility in late September. “The data generated through paperless shop floor systems allows us to move into data analytics and optimization.”

In the digitization pillar that has underpinned its efforts, ST Engineering has launched several projects. Some are active and being put into practice, while others remain in the developmental stage or are readied for trials. The implementation of its internally developed ENVIS software system is one project that is active, leading to a full digitization of operations at its engine MRO workshop in Singapore. Since going live, ST Engineering Aerospace says ENVIS has reduced physical paperwork more than 80% and labor costs by 10%.

Naturally, the advent of digitization has operated side by side with the vast amounts of data sets being generated across the global fleet. Like many MROs, ST Engineering Aerospace is using the flood of new data being generated by new-generation aircraft to gain a better depth of analysis for maintenance work undertaken at its shops by building its own algorithms with existing software.

Like other MROs, ST Engineering is building its own algorithms to analyze the flood of new data being generating by next-generation aircraft for maintenance work undertaken at its shops. “This started off looking at internal systems in areas such as inventory optimization and manpower planning before moving on to predictive and preventive maintenance across aircraft, engines and components,” Lee says.

ST Engineering Aerospace is using additive manufacturing for cabin design and authorization work along with printing of components. The company has several additive manufacturing--related projects in the trial phase. This includes collaborating with third-party airline customers to try out a virtual warehouse for cabin components, focusing on parts frequently replaced or with long procurement lead times. Air New Zealand (ANZ), which has collaborated with ST Engineering on several technology-driven projects, is among its customers in additive manufacturing, with the parties working together for several years to produce parts for the airline on request.

This work has included combining additive manufacturing with blockchain to create a digital supply chain. Earlier this year, in a project involving ST Engineering, ANZ, component maker Moog, and Microsoft, the airline simulated a defect in a polymer bump-er in the interior of a Boeing 777 aircraft. Then ST Engineering Aerospace digitally transferred an aircraft part file for Moog to 3D-print on the ground while the aircraft was in flight. By the time the flight reached its Los Angeles location, the part was ready for use.

However, ST Engineering isn’t stopping at 3D-printing parts just to replace existing components. It is also working on the certification of additively manufactured components with aviation regulators to enable operators to get needed parts 3D-printed.

Already having European Union Aviation Safety Agency certification for several aircraft interior parts, ST Engineering is working toward similar certifications with other regulators, including the FAA, to expand its parts inventory list based on demand. This will begin with noncritical parts, before “going up the food chain” toward more critical components. Ultimately, ST Engineering’s plan for the additive manufacturing pillar is a move toward a supply chain 4.0 setup, with a virtual warehouse enabling the development of 3D-printed cabin parts designed and certified by the company.

Automated tools involving robotics have also been steadily introduced for repairs. These have included introduction of a grinding robot to restore an engine fan case, where it helped remove its abradable expoxy layer. A robotic arm has also been used to automate the task of manually polishing an aircraft’s airfoil surface, reducing the time taken to polish one set of airfoils from around 2,800 min. to just 1,000 min.

On the hardware side, it is also moving toward drones for inspection work, developing its DroScan automated general visual inspection tool, which uses data to carry out visual inspection of an aircraft’s exterior, to eliminate safety concerns for technicians inspecting at height while reducing labor hours. The data analytics tools will help identify defects spotted by the drone’s camera. ST Engineering hopes to gain approval from the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore for DroScan’s commercial rollout to airframe customers by year-end.