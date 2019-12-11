作为具有工程专业知识的MRO供应商，ST Engineering的航空航天部门从不回避探索技术以改善其运营。不过，它在两年多以前开始正式采用创新方法，以提高其MRO运营的效率。作为提高企业运营效率的Smart MRO计划的一部分，这家总部位于新加坡的公司确定了实现更好结果的四个关键支柱，包括数字化、数据分析、增材制造（俗称3D打印）和自动化。

As an MRO provider with engineering expertise, ST Engineering’s aerospace arm has never been shy about exploring technology to improve its operations. However, more than two years ago, it started formalizing its methods of innovation to grow efficiencies across its MRO operation. As part of its Smart MRO initiative to increase efficiency across its operations, the Singapore-based company identified four key pillars to achieving better results, including digitization, data analytics, additive manufacturing and automation.

ST Engineering航空航天部门的智能MRO副总裁Lee Hui Fung负责督导该战略，她说数字化支柱为其在新加坡和海外工厂的努力奠定了基础。“数字化是非常重要的第一步，“她在9月下旬《MRO内参》（Inside MRO）参观其MRO设施时表示。“通过无纸化车间系统生成的数据使我们能够进行数据分析和优化。”

Overseeing this strategy is Lee Hui Fung, ST Engineering’s aerospace sector’s vice president of smart MRO, who says the digitization pillar laid the foundations of its efforts across its facilities in Singapore and overseas. “Digitization was a very important first step,” she told Inside MRO during a visit to its facility in late September. “The data generated through paperless shop floor systems allows us to move into data analytics and optimization.”

ST Engineering已经启动了几个项目以支撑其相关举措的数字化支柱。有些已启动并正在付诸实践，而另一些仍然处于开发阶段或准备进行试验。其内部开发的ENVIS软件系统的实施是已经启动的项目，使其在新加坡的发动机MRO车间的运作完全数字化。ST Engineering Aerospace表示，自上线以来，ENVIS减少了80％以上的纸质文书工作和10％的人工成本。

In the digitization pillar that has underpinned its efforts, ST Engineering has launched several projects. Some are active and being put into practice, while others remain in the developmental stage or are readied for trials. The implementation of its internally developed ENVIS software system is one project that is active, leading to a full digitization of operations at its engine MRO workshop in Singapore. Since going live, ST Engineering Aerospace says ENVIS has reduced physical paperwork more than 80% and labor costs by 10%.

当然，数字化的势头与全球机队中生成的大量数据集并驾齐驱。像许多MRO一样，ST Engineering Aerospace正在利用新一代飞机生成的大量新数据，通过使用现有软件构建自己的算法，对其车间内进行的维修工作进行更深入的分析。

Naturally, the advent of digitization has operated side by side with the vast amounts of data sets being generated across the global fleet. Like many MROs, ST Engineering Aerospace is using the flood of new data being generated by new-generation aircraft to gain a better depth of analysis for maintenance work undertaken at its shops by building its own algorithms with existing software.

与其他MRO一样，ST Engineering正在构建自己的算法，以分析下一代飞机正在生成的大量新数据，从而支持其车间里进行的维护工作。Lee说：“这项研究首先从库存优化和人力规划等领域的内部系统开始，然后转向飞机、发动机和部件的预测性和预防性维修。”

Like other MROs, ST Engineering is building its own algorithms to analyze the flood of new data being generating by next-generation aircraft for maintenance work undertaken at its shops. “This started off looking at internal systems in areas such as inventory optimization and manpower planning before moving on to predictive and preventive maintenance across aircraft, engines and components,” Lee says.

ST Engineering Aerospace正在将增材制造（俗称3D打印）用于机舱设计和授权工作以及零件的打印。在试验阶段，该公司已有几个与增材制造相关的项目。这包括与第三方航空公司客户合作，尝试为机舱组件建立虚拟仓库，重点关注经常更换的组件或采购周期长的组件。新西兰航空（ANZ）与ST Engineering合作开展了多个技术驱动项目，该公司是增材制造的客户之一，双方合作了多年，可根据要求为航空公司生产零件。

ST Engineering Aerospace is using additive manufacturing for cabin design and authorization work along with printing of components. The company has several additive manufacturing--related projects in the trial phase. This includes collaborating with third-party airline customers to try out a virtual warehouse for cabin components, focusing on parts frequently replaced or with long procurement lead times. Air New Zealand (ANZ), which has collaborated with ST Engineering on several technology-driven projects, is among its customers in additive manufacturing, with the parties working together for several years to produce parts for the airline on request.

这项工作包括将增材制造与区块链相结合以创建数字供应链。今年早些时候，在一个由ST Engineering、ANZ、零部件制造商Moog和Microsoft参与的项目中，该航空公司模拟了波音777飞机内部的聚合物保险杠的缺陷。之后，ST Engineering Aerospace在飞机飞行过程中将用于Moog的飞机零件文件数字化传输到地面上进行3D打印。当航班到达洛杉矶地点时，该零件已准备就绪，可以使用了。

This work has included combining additive manufacturing with blockchain to create a digital supply chain. Earlier this year, in a project involving ST Engineering, ANZ, component maker Moog, and Microsoft, the airline simulated a defect in a polymer bump-er in the interior of a Boeing 777 aircraft. Then ST Engineering Aerospace digitally transferred an aircraft part file for Moog to 3D-print on the ground while the aircraft was in flight. By the time the flight reached its Los Angeles location, the part was ready for use.

但是，ST Engineering不会仅仅满足于为替换现有组件而提供3D打印零件。它还正在通过航空调节器进行增材制造组件的认证，以使操作员能够把所需零件进行3D打印。

However, ST Engineering isn’t stopping at 3D-printing parts just to replace existing components. It is also working on the certification of additively manufactured components with aviation regulators to enable operators to get needed parts 3D-printed.

ST Engineering已经获得了多个飞机内部零件的欧盟航空安全局认证，ST Engineering也在努力与包括美国联邦航空局（FAA）在内的其他监管机构进行类似的认证，以根据需求扩展其零件库存清单。这将从非关键部分开始，然后转向“食物链上游”更关键的部分。最终，ST Engineering的增材制造支柱计划是朝着供应链4.0设置迈进，该虚拟仓库使公司能够开发和设计由公司设计和认证的3D打印机舱零件。

Already having European Union Aviation Safety Agency certification for several aircraft interior parts, ST Engineering is working toward similar certifications with other regulators, including the FAA, to expand its parts inventory list based on demand. This will begin with noncritical parts, before “going up the food chain” toward more critical components. Ultimately, ST Engineering’s plan for the additive manufacturing pillar is a move toward a supply chain 4.0 setup, with a virtual warehouse enabling the development of 3D-printed cabin parts designed and certified by the company.

涉及机器人技术的自动化工具也已逐步引入维修领域。这些措施包括引入一种研磨机器人来修复发动机风扇箱，从而帮助去除其耐磨环氧涂层。还使用机械臂来自动完成手动抛光飞机机翼表面的任务，从而将抛光一组机翼所需的时间减少了大约2800分钟，仅需1,000分钟。

Automated tools involving robotics have also been steadily introduced for repairs. These have included introduction of a grinding robot to restore an engine fan case, where it helped remove its abradable expoxy layer. A robotic arm has also been used to automate the task of manually polishing an aircraft’s airfoil surface, reducing the time taken to polish one set of airfoils from around 2,800 min. to just 1,000 min.

在硬件方面，它也正朝着由无人机执行检查工作的方向发展，开发了DroScan自动化通用外观检查工具，该工具使用数据对飞机的外部外观进行外观检查，从而消除了技术人员在高空检查时的安全隐患，同时减少了工作时间 。数据分析工具将帮助识别无人机摄像头发现的缺陷。ST Engineering希望在年底前获得新加坡民航局（Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore）对向机身客户进行DroScan商业推广的批准。

On the hardware side, it is also moving toward drones for inspection work, developing its DroScan automated general visual inspection tool, which uses data to carry out visual inspection of an aircraft’s exterior, to eliminate safety concerns for technicians inspecting at height while reducing labor hours. The data analytics tools will help identify defects spotted by the drone’s camera. ST Engineering hopes to gain approval from the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore for DroScan’s commercial rollout to airframe customers by year-end.