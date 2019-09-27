France’s Safran Nacelles is planning to increase its nacelle footprint in Asia-Pacific, stationing field representatives in the region and eventually opening a nacelle shop in the region.

Speaking at the sidelines of a NacelleLife deal with Japan’s All Nippon Airways (ANA), Safran EVP customer support and services Olivier Savin said the company saw the importance of Asia-Pacific with more more carriers taking delivery of the Airbus A320neo with CFM Leap-1 engines, the A330neo with Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, as well as the eventual COMAC C919 airliner—all of which have Safran nacelles.

According to Aviation Week's Fleet Discovery, 53.53% of A320neos in service are from the region currently.

Savin said Safran expects to have 20 customer support managers and field representatives to respond to nacelle problems in Asia, and noted such service is commonly seen from engine manufacturers and hopes to "copy and paste" that field representative model for nacelle services. It also set up a 24/7 call center about 1.5 years ago, responding to all nacelle related problems and queries using a single contact point. Also, the future Asia nacelle shop will complement the existing shops in France, Dubai and Indianapolis, and discussions are still underway with partners.