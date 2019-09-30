日本拥有成熟的航空市场，主要的航空公司有日航（JAL）和全日空（ANA）。相对其航空市场，日本的MRO行业发展较差，但目前情况正在发生变化。

Japan is home to a mature aviation market with major airlines Japan Airlines and All Nippon Airways, but its MRO industry is less developed—but that’s changing.

冲绳 （The Okinawan Preposition）

冲绳岛以其美国军事基地而闻名，最近又成为旅游胜地。尽管当地人对美国势力存在的看法在两极分化，但日本政府知道有必要分散其经济风险，而不仅仅是依靠旅游业。因此，日本希望启动一个围绕那霸机场的商业航空枢纽，类似于新加坡实里达机场的航空产业园。

Okinawa is known for its U.S. military facilities and more recently as a tourism destination. While local sentiments about the U.S. presence is polarizing, the government understands the need to diversify its risks and not just rely on the tourism sector. It hopes to kickstart a commercial aviation hub revolving around Naha Airport, similar to the Singapore Seletar Aerospace Park.

Photo: Chen Chuanren

缓慢稳定的增长 （Slow & Steady Growth）

企业计划、销售和营销副总裁Tadaaki Nobusue表示，日本MRO的优势和专长是对窄体机进行维护，包括对波音737、A320、“冲锋”8-Q400涡桨支线飞机进行大修的能力等。而除了波音767以外，日本MRO对宽体机的维护能力仅限于对波音777和波音787进行轻度维护。​

TadaakiNobusue, VP corporate planning, sales and marketing, said MRO Japan's strength and speciality is narrowbody aircraft, including heavy maintenance capabilities for the Boeing 737, Airbus A320, Bombardier Dash 8 Q400 turboprops. Its widebody aircraft capabilities, with the exception of the Boeing 767, are limited to light maintenance for the 777 and 787.

MRO 日本的主要客户是ANA及其子公司，例如低成本航空公司Peach Aviation，Solaseed Air，Airdo和StarFlyer等，其中仅ANA就有239架飞机。

MRO Japan’s primary customers are ANA and its respective subsidiaries, such as low-cost carrier Peach Aviation, Solaseed Air, Airdo and StarFlyer. Parent airline ANA alone has 239 aircraft in its fleet.

Nobusue表示，业务“非常好”，但是对于MRO Japan应对ANA庞大的业务组合和MRO工作范围需求的能力是现实的，因此ANA的大部分繁重维护工作仍将在海外进行。

Nobusue said business is “very good” but is realistic of MRO Japan’s capabilities against ANA’s massive portfolio and MRO work scope needs, so the majority of ANA’s heavy maintenance will still be conducted overseas.

发展前景 （The Road Ahead）

Photo: Chen Chuanren

Nobusue表示，取得EASA认证优先于取得FAA或其他认证，因为MRO日本目前是日本唯一一家为A320提供MRO服务的公司，他希望随着ANA子公司以及该地区其他潜在客户的A320机队的增加来增强公司的维护能力。

Nobusue says EASA certification precedes FAA or other certification as MRO Japan is currently the only company in Japan to provide MRO service for the A320. It hopes to strengthen the capability as the A320 fleet increase across the ANA subsidiaries, and other potential clients in the region.

在三菱飞机公司于2016年选择MRO日本作为其首选的MRO供应商之后，MRO日本还将努力为本菱SpaceJet（原MRJ）提供MRO能力。三菱SpaceJet选择MRO日本进行维护不足为奇，因为MRO日本要向ANA所有现役和订单中的飞机提供维护服务。

MRO Japan will also be working towards getting MRO capability for the Mitsubishi SpaceJet (formerly Mitsubishi Regional Jet), after the manufacture selected MRO Japan as its preferred MRO provider in 2016. It is no surprise for the choice of aircraft, which represent all of the aircraft types ordered or in service with the ANA group of airlines.

日本空中自卫队（JASDF）空军基地也与那霸机场共享同一条跑道，位于MRO日本的对面，整条跑道主要容纳F-15J和P-3军用飞机，ANA被日本空自选为KC-46A的机身和发动机维护的提供商，该机将于2020年进入日本空自，而MRO日本将负责对机身进行维护，例如对KC-46A进行C检。Nobusue说到，MRO日本为日本军用飞机提供服务是一个令人兴奋的挑战。

The Japan Air Self Defence Force (JASDF) air base is also sharing the same runway with Naha airport, and situates right opposite MRO Japan across the runway housing mainly the F-15J and P-3 Orion. ANA is selected as an airframe and engine maintenance provider for KC-46A which JASDF decided to introduce from 2020, and MRO Japan has a role to provide airframe maintenance such as C check for KC-46A. He says it is an exciting challenge for MRO Japan to provide its services rather than commercial aircraft.

