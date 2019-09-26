喷气飞机的燃油价格从2016年初开始上涨，尽管仍比2000年代初低了40%以上。但是，航空工业内部很少有人对油价进一步上涨感到惊讶，反而会对中龄飞机和发动机市场能否持久增长产生疑问。

Jet fuel prices have trended upward since early 2016, although they are still about 40% lower than during the early part of this decade. However, few within the industry would be surprised by further increases, which raises questions about whether growth in the midlife aircraft and engine market can be sustained.

尽管引进了采用新技术的宽体机和窄体机，中龄飞机近年来的需求同样猛增。其原因很多，比如较低的油价、新飞机装备初期面临的问题、许多成熟机型拥有更好的可靠性等。2019年初波音737MAX的停飞也为中龄飞机市场提供了机会，航空公司寻求替代机型，尽管很多运营商为填补空缺而付出了不菲的租金。

Despite the introduction of new-technology widebodies and narrowbodies, midlife aircraft have seen a surge in demand in recent years due to relatively low fuel prices, teething problems with new equipment and the much better reliability associated with several mature platforms. The grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX in early 2019 provided another boost as airlines sought replacement capacity, although the premium several operators are paying in rent to cover the shortfall is likely to be short-lived.

即便如此，根据飞机租赁公司和评估公司的报告显示，空客A320和波音737-800等机型的价值和租用率还是很高，A319和波音737-700机型则相对较低。

Even so, availability of global workhorses such as the Airbus A320 and 737-800 are strong, report lessors and appraisers, though some softnewss is reported for the smaller A319 and 737-700.

飞机租赁公司GECAS的一名发言人表示，“我们一直认为中龄的A320和波音737NG机族的需求很大，尽管市场出现了新技术，但较低的燃油成本和成熟的可靠性使这些机型仍然具有很强的吸引力。”

“We continue to see strong demand for midlife A320- and Boeing 737NG-family aircraft,” says a statement from lessor GECAS. “Although new technology is in the market, lower fuel costs and mature reliability mean that these remain attractive assets.”

不同机构对“中龄”的定义各不相同，但是定义的原则是一架飞机在出租时的机龄大约为8～12年。GECAS表示，公司大约60%的飞机已经与现有的客户续约，其余的正在交付新的运营商。也就是说，剩余的40%飞机为MRO供应商提供了机会，他们能够提供翻新、改装和喷涂等各种服务。

The definition of “midlife” varies by organization, but a practical guideline is the age at which an aircraft would complete an initial lease, normally 8-12 years. GECAS says that about 60% of its portfolio have had their leases renewed with existing customers, while the rest are transitioning to new operators. It is in that remaining 40% where opportunities lie for MRO providers, as they can provide the reconfiguration, modification and painting that new users require.

位于香港的中国飞机租赁公司（CALC）旗下的Aircraft Recycling International负责中龄飞机租赁的高级副总裁John Leech表示，“飞机使用权转变期间，其他技术挑战也在增加，符合一家航空公司要求的飞机如果不进行必要的调整很难满足另一家公司的要求。”

“Other technical challenges arise when transitioning the aircraft from one regulatory jurisdiction to another, [as] compliance in one jurisdiction rarely means compliance in another without making the necessary changes,” says John Leech, senior vice president of midlife aircraft leasing for Aircraft Recycling International, which is part of Hong Kong-based China Aircraft Leasing (CALC).

Leech认为，不进行结构调整是最为重要的需求。比如，中国的航空公司喜欢双舱窄体机，美国和欧洲的运营商更多选择单舱布局。但是，Leech发现很多客户会续签飞机租约，以便于“熟悉飞机特性、制订机队计划、以及在航空公司内部进行技术人员的调动”。

Leech adds that nonregulatory configuration demands can be significant. For example, Chinese airlines tend to prefer two-class narrowbodies, whereas U.S. and European operators are increasingly opting for single-class layouts. However, within the CALC portfolio Leech observes more customers renewing initial aircraft leases, he says, due to “familiarity with the specific aircraft, quantifiable fleet planning [and] relative ease for operations and the redeployment of technical staff within these airlines.”

宽体机 ( Widebodies)

宽体机市场在过去10年发生了显著的变化，波音787、空客A350和A330neo等新机型先后服役。同时，四发飞机市场需求骤然下跌，波音747-400被快速淘汰出客运业务，空客A380停产，原来的租赁用户不再续租，曾受欢迎的A340也在继续衰落。

The widebody market has seen considerable upheaval over the past decade, with new models such as the Boeing 787, Airbus A350 and A330neo entering service. At the same time, the appeal of four-engine aircraft has plummeted: The former long-haul workhorse 747-400 is being rapidly phased out of passenger service; production of the A380 is to stop, and initial leases are not being renewed; and the popularity of the A340 continues its long slide.

IBA航空咨询公司首席评估师Mike Yeomans表示，“目前，空客A340-200几乎不再作为客机使用，同时A340-300和A340-600机型也在衰落，今年是维珍大西洋航空公司和卡塔尔航空公司最后一年运营A340飞机，汉莎航空也在逐步淘汰该机型。”对提供服务的MRO供应商而言，获得结构翻新业务的机会非常少，就像Yeomans认为的那样，A340平台还有一些获得利润的机会。也就是说，A340-200/-300机型的CFM56-5C发动机与安装在空客窄体机上的CFM56-5B发动机都还有一些拆装的需求。

“Today, the Airbus A340-200 is all but finished as a passenger aircraft, while the active Airbus A340-300 fleet is in decline,” says Mike Yeomans, head of valuations for aviation consultancy IBA. The malaise has spread to larger models such as the A340-600, he adds, with Virgin Atlantic and Qatar Airways operating their last services this year, and Lufthansa transitioning slowly away from the type. For MRO providers that service the type, opportunities for reconfiguration work appear slim, as Yeomans reports little ongoing interest in the A340 platform. That said, the -200/-300 models have teardown appeal since their CFM56-5C engines share some commonality with the in-demand -5B engine that powers Airbus narrowbodies.

另一种遭遇“中年危机”的宽体客机是波音777-200ER，该机型的全球机队平均寿命已达17年，但是由于装备得更为普遍，其状况还没有A340那么严重。但是，Yeomans表示 “IBA发现波音777-200ER有相当优惠的价格和租赁费率”。

Another widebody suffering in its middle-to-later years is the Boeing 777-200ER, which has an average age of 17 years across the global fleet. Much more popular than the A340, its situation is not as grave as the Airbus model, but Yeomans reports that “storage and availability levels have crept up” and that “IBA has seen some quite soft pricing and lease rates on Boeing 777-200ER aircraft.”

发动机 （ Engines）

诸如CFM56-5B/7B和IAE V2500等最普及的中龄发动机正在为大部分窄体机提供动力。IBA高级分析师David Archer表示，“在窄体机市场， 尽管CFM的Leap和普惠的GTF发动机已经推出，但CFM56-5B/7B和V2500-A5的价值表现仍最高。”

Unsurprisingly, the most popular midlife engines are those that power the most in-demand narrowbodies, the CFM56-5B/7B and the IAE V2500. “In the narrowbody market the -5B, -7B and V2500-A5 markets have seen unprecedented value performance despite the [CFM] Leap and [Pratt & Whitney geared turbofan] engines rolling out,” confirms David Archer, senior analyst at IBA.

Archer表示，相比之下，波音777使用的发动机（如罗罗的Trent 800、PW4000-112和GE90-7/-8-/9）的零部件市场有限。而A330的动力装置（如Trent 700、CF6-80E和PW4000-100）的需求近期有所增加，这主要归因于新型宽体飞机面临着发动机问题，尤其是波音787使用的Trent 1000。“对中龄宽体机而言，CFM56-5C和Trent 900都深受A340机队在过去10年萎缩的影响，尽管CFM56-5C发动机能与5B共用零件，还有一定份额的拆卸业务。” Archer补充道。

In contrast, Archer reports a “limited aftermarket” for older 777 engines such as the Rolls-Royce Trent 800, PW4000-112 and GE90-7/-8-/9. However, there has been a recent uptick in demand for A330 powerplants—the Trent 700, CF6-80E and PW4000-100—due to engine issues on newer widebody platforms, notably the Trent 1000-powered 787. “For midlife widebody aircraft, the CFM56-5C and Trent 900 have both suffered heavily from the A340 market downturn over the last decade, [although] -5C engines can reach a relative premium for teardown due to material commonality with the -5B program,” Archer adds.

中龄发动机的另一个潜在需求是老旧飞机的延寿项目。长年的低油价使很多运营商的飞机保持很长的服役期，但是近期的油价上涨可能导致一些公司调整运营策略。尽管如此， 装备新型发动机可能是折衷的方案。GECAS的Campbel表示“虽然换发频繁发生，但实际上成效并不大。”

Another potential source of demand for midlife engines is as a life-extension option on older aircraft platforms. Years of low fuel prices have pushed several operators to keep aircraft in service longer, but a more recent rise in prices might cause some to reassess that strategy. Fitting newer engines might be a compromise position, although GECAS’ Campbell says, “There isn’t much evidence of this at present, although from time to time it happens.”

但是，真正的问题是发动机服役期的加长增加了维修的负担，因为曾经可能被拆卸的发动机需要维修了。拆卸维修次数的减少则意味着材料库存趋紧。加上原始设备制造商忙于处理影响其最新产品的问题，导致了新部件的短缺，这种状况进一步导致了发动机大修瓶颈。

What has been the case, however, is engines staying in service longer, which has increased the maintenance burden with repairs being made on engines that might once have been torn down. Fewer teardowns also mean tighter stocks of materials. Combined with new-parts shortages from OEMs busy with issues affecting their latest products, this situation has contributed to severe engine-overhaul bottlenecks.

避免大修带来的时间和经费损失的方法之一是短期租赁。Leech表示，“有迹象表明发动机正越来越多地装配在老旧机型上，尽管这种情况是由‘避免租用期间发动机进场检修的花费’造成的。”

One solution to avoid the time and expense of an overhaul is to rent short-term capacity. “There is some evidence of engines being swapped onto older airframes, though this is primarily driven by the economic principle of avoiding the expense of engine shop visits during the course of the lease,” says Leech.

Archer也同意这种观点，他表示一些传统的波音737运营商已经采购了CFM56-3C1发动机，买入这些带有剩余飞行小时或飞行循环数的老龄发动机也比为现有发动机支付大修费用更为划算。“普惠的PW4168A发动机是相似的案例，这种发动机是A330家族的动力装置，我们发现这种发动机的租赁市场发展非常健康，客户租用的目的是避免进场检修的花费。”

Archer confirms this, saying that some 737 Classic operators have bought CFM56-3C1 engines with attractive remaining green time (the engine cycles left to be burned before teardown) rather than pay for overhaul of their existing engines. “A similar example would be the Pratt & Whitney PW4168A engine, the least popular powerplant for the A330 family,” he says. “We have seen a healthy leasing market develop for this engine as owners have sought to avoid expensive shop visits.”

但是，很多这样的更换行为发生在成熟机型而不是中龄机型市场，在中龄机型市场，发动机可用性通常很低以至于没有换发的机会。

However, much of this replacement activity is in the mature rather than midlife segment of the market. In the latter, engine availability is generally too tight to permit opportunistic engine-swapping.

技术挑战 （ Technical Challenges）

飞机的任何交易业务都需要良好的技术知识，这些知识随着飞机年龄增长而增加。飞机和发动机到了中龄都经历了大量检修，面临贵重的换件需求，所以对于飞机当前状况的了解，特别是了解发动机作为飞机最主要的部件是否老化显得非常重要。

Trading any aircraft equipment requires good technical knowledge, and that need only increases as aircraft age. In middle age, aircraft and engines have already undergone heavy checks and had expensive life-limited parts replaced, so knowledge about the current condition of the aircraft—especially the engines, which represent the major part of an aircraft’s value as it ages—is essential.

Leech表示，“租用中龄飞机时，了解发动机和机身的技术状况，便于预测和计划未来的维修项目，这非常重要。”

“When leasing midlife aircraft, it is crucial to have the exact technical status of the engines and airframe to be able to predict and plan for future maintenance events during the term of the lease,” says Leech.

精确和不断更新的记录对于潜在的中龄飞机买家和租赁客户非常重要，因为如果没有正确的记录会导致价值的下跌。Campbell表示，“我们发现这些当事人非常了解记录的价值，拥有不断更新的记录和掌握飞机状况非常重要。”

Accurate and up-to-date records are essential to satisfy potential buyers and lessees of midlife aircraft, because values can plummet without the right documentation. “We find that the parties in this space are very savvy around value so it’s important to have up-to-date records and status of the aircraft,” Campbell notes.

电子记录的发展将给租赁用户带来帮助。GECAS已经在扫描所有的纸质文件，变成数字化的档案文件。GE航空的数字解决方案发展的AirVault资产转让系统正在持续升级数字，使GECAS能够实时了解技术信息。AirVault不仅能够避免纸质档案流失，还能够帮助GECAS和航空公司降低移交成本，不再需要翻阅厚厚的纸质文档。

The move to electronic record-keeping should also help in this respect. GECAS has scanned all of its paper documents into a digital archive. Developed by GE Aviation Digital Solutions, the AirVault Asset Transfer System is a continually updated digital records archive that gives GECAS staff instant access to technical information. As well as guarding against the loss of paper records, AirVault helps GECAS and airlines lower transition costs by eliminating the need to thumb through thick binders of documentation.

顶峰已过？ （ Past the Peak?）

评价中龄飞机的顶峰是否已经过去是非常困难的。近年来的大量调查数据显示，中龄飞机仍在大量装备，超过了订购新型飞机或通过销售、售后回租获得飞机的数量。Leech表示，由于更多资金流向老旧飞机，因此给中龄飞机潜在买家的报价在降低，收益也在降低。

Assessing whether the popularity of midlife aircraft has peaked is difficult. Numerous investors have entered the trading space in recent years, as midlife aircraft tend to offer better yields than aircraft ordered new or bought via sale and leaseback. As a result of more new money chasing older aircraft, Leech says that it is “a seller’s market, and therefore the value to the potential purchaser has decreased, with returns diminishing.”

尽管如此，Campbell表示GECAS还是预期中龄飞机市场在未来几年仍有“相当的需求”。“此外，原始设备制造商在2024年销售新机型，中龄飞机在未来几年也仍在扮演重要角色。”

Nonetheless, Campbell says that GECAS still expects to see “decent demand” for midlife aircraft for the next few years at least. “Also, with the OEMs sold out on new-technology models through 2024, midlife aircraft should still have a role to play for several years to come.”

在发动机领域，Archer指出，飞机市场的任何衰退都会晚于发动机，“投资发动机总是与资产在市场上的表现联系紧密。如果在花费巨大的维修上投资无法看到回报，那么将不可避免地减少。总之，从目前情况来看，飞机在继续飞，进场检修需求仍然很高，投资者的兴趣也仍然很高。”

On the engine front, Archer points out that any downturn in the aircraft market tends to have a delay before it hits engines. “Investment in engine assets is invariably tied to the performance of the asset in the market. If investing in costly maintenance will not see a return, then workscopes will inevitably be reduced.” He concludes: “As for now, aircraft are continuing to fly, shop visit demand remains high, and investor appetite remains strong.”