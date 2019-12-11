航空業界を圧迫している大幅な燃油費と供給過剰、マクロ経済の不確実性によって、世界各国の航空会社が、付帯サービス収入増加の促進に注目するのは当然です。

代表的な航空会社も格安航空会社(LCC)もデジタル革新に投資しています。しかし、LCC各社は、追加オプションから収益を上げることに関して先行しています。

11月19日に発表された、旅行関連技術のオンラインプラットホームであるカートローラーの最新の調査報告によれば、世界各国の航空業界における付帯サービス収入は、2019年に929億ドルから1095億ドルへと、前年に比べて18%上昇しています。

それが意味することは、付帯サービス収入のコンサルタント会社であるアイデアワークスカンパニーが年間売上げを調査し始めた2010年、世界収益で付帯サービス収入の占める割合が、4.8%にすぎなかったのが、2018年に10.7%を占め、2019年には12.2%を占めます。

ここ10年間のLCC台頭は—長距離飛行も短距離飛行も—、付帯サービス収入の増加に寄与してきました。エアアジアやライアンエアー、ビバエアロバス、Jet2.com、ボラリス、ペガサスエアラインといった航空会社は、調査報告が「付帯サービス収入トップ」を授けた会社の中でも、収入増加を促進した会社に選ばれました。すなわち、これらの航空会社は、事業収益の割合がもっとも高い付帯サービス収入を生み出したのです。

航空業界でデジタル処理が増えていることは—水面下でも顧客経験そのものに関しても—、しばらく、付帯サービス収入の著しい増加を促進してきました。

新規事業者の参入が増大し、マクロ経済の不確実性で消費者が慎重になる中、付帯収入は、安定した—そして増える—収益源として、航空券の格安化に直面する航空会社が守りたい一つです。

しかし調査報告が警鐘を鳴らしているように、特に航空会社が実行できる以上のことを請け負ったり、顧客の期待値を上回る付加価値を設定する場合、一見とどまるところを知らない付帯収入の増加にはリスクが存在します。

以上は、Helen Massy-BeresfordがAviation Week & Space Technologyに書いた記事の簡略版です。カートローラーが行った調査報告の詳細は、記事全文をお読みください。全文を英語でご覧いただくには、ログインまたは購読していただく必要があります。​

With hefty fuel bills, overcapacity and macroeconomic uncertainty increasing pressure on the airline industry, it is no surprise carriers worldwide are focusing attention on driving growth in ancillary revenues to boost their coffers.

Traditional network airlines as well as low-cost carriers (LCC) are investing in digital innovation, but LCCs are taking the lead when it comes to making money from add-on options.

According to the latest report commissioned by online business-to-business travel technology platform CarTrawler published Nov. 19, ancillary revenues across the global airline industry should jump 18% year-on-year in 2019 to $109.5 billion, up from $92.9 billion.

That means ancillary revenues will account for 12.2% of global revenues in 2019, up from 10.7% in 2018 and only 4.8% in 2010 when ancillary revenues consultancy IdeaWorksCompany started making annual estimates.

In the past 10 years, the rise of LCCs—both long- and short-haul—has contributed to the strong ancillary growth. Carriers such as AirAsia, Ryanair, VivaAerobus, Jet2.com, Volaris and Pegasus Airlines were singled out as driving the increase among what the report dubs “ancillary revenue champs,” in other words the carriers that generate the highest ancillary revenues as a percentage of operating revenue.

Increasing digitization in the airline industry—both behind the scenes and when it comes to the passenger experience itself—has been driving strong ancillary revenue growth for some time.

As a stable—and growing—source of revenues, ancillaries are one that airlines facing a squeeze on ticket prices want to protect, as new entrants swell capacity and macroeconomic uncertainty makes consumers wary.

But the report warns there are risks to the seemingly unstoppable growth of ancillaries, especially if airlines promise more than they can deliver or charge more than passengers believe an add-on is worth. ​

This is an abbreviated version of an article by Helen Massy-Beresford that appeared in Aviation Week & Space Technology. More details of the report commissioned by CarTrawler is in the full article. Login or subscribe to access the full article here.