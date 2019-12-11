鉴于巨额燃料费、产能过剩和宏观经济不确定性使航空业面临的压力不断增大，全球的航空公司都越发专注于增加副业收入来提振收益。

With hefty fuel bills, overcapacity and macroeconomic uncertainty increasing pressure on the airline industry, it is no surprise carriers worldwide are focusing attention on driving growth in ancillary revenues to boost their coffers.

虽然传统网络航空公司和低成本航空公司（LCC）都在投资数字创新，但谈及副业创收，LCC要处于领先水平。

Traditional network airlines as well as low-cost carriers (LCC) are investing in digital innovation, but LCCs are taking the lead when it comes to making money from add-on options.

在线B2B旅游技术平台CarTrawler于11月19日发布的最新报告显示，2019年全球航空业的副业收入将同比增长18%，从929亿美元涨至1095亿美元。

According to the latest report commissioned by online business-to-business travel technology platform CarTrawler published Nov. 19, ancillary revenues across the global airline industry should jump 18% year-on-year in 2019 to $109.5 billion, up from $92.9 billion.

这意味着，2019年副业收入将占全球收入的12.2%，高于2018年的10.7%，而副业收益咨询公司IdeaWorksCompany在2010年刚开始进行年度估算时，这一比例仅为4.8%。

That means ancillary revenues will account for 12.2% of global revenues in 2019, up from 10.7% in 2018 and only 4.8% in 2010 when ancillary revenues consultancy IdeaWorksCompany started making annual estimates.

10年来，LCC的不断攀升（不管是长期还是短期）造就了强劲的副业收益增长。亚洲航空（AirAsia）、瑞安航空（Raynair）、VivaAerobus、Jet2.com、Volaris和飞马航空（Pegasus Airlines）等航空公司在该报告中被称作“副业收入冠军”，意即促成了最高份额的副业收益。

In the past 10 years, the rise of LCCs—both long- and short-haul—has contributed to the strong ancillary growth. Carriers such as AirAsia, Ryanair, VivaAerobus, Jet2.com, Volaris and Pegasus Airlines were singled out as driving the increase among what the report dubs “ancillary revenue champs,” in other words the carriers that generate the highest ancillary revenues as a percentage of operating revenue.

一段时间以来，航空业的日益数字化（不管是在后台还是在乘客体验方面）一直在推动着强劲的副业收入增长。

Increasing digitization in the airline industry—both behind the scenes and when it comes to the passenger experience itself—has been driving strong ancillary revenue growth for some time.

作为一种稳定且不断增长的收入来源，鉴于新创航空公司运力渐增还有宏观经济的不确定性，面临机票价格压力的航空公司希望保护各自的副业。

As a stable—and growing—source of revenues, ancillaries are one that airlines facing a squeeze on ticket prices want to protect, as new entrants swell capacity and macroeconomic uncertainty makes consumers wary.

该报告还警告称，看似不可阻挡的副业增长也存在风险，尤其是当航空公司的承诺超出其所能提供的服务或者收费超出乘客的预期时。

But the report warns there are risks to the seemingly unstoppable growth of ancillaries, especially if airlines promise more than they can deliver or charge more than passengers believe an add-on is worth.​

这条消息是Helen Massy-Beresford在Aviation Week & Space Technology发表文章的摘要。查看全文可了解CarTrawler最新报告的更多内容。订阅者可以在此处访问完整的文章 (英文）。

This is an abbreviated version of an article by Helen Massy-Beresford that appeared in Aviation Week & Space Technology. More details of the report commissioned by CarTrawler is in the full article. Login or subscribe to access the full article here.