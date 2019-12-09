日本は、2030年代に向けて将来戦闘機を国際共同開発で行なうことを望んでいます。しかも戦闘機の開発経験がほとんどないにもかかわらず、そのプロジェクトを主導することを望んでいます。

さらに、西欧が開発したあらゆる戦闘機よりも大型の戦闘機開発を目的としています。アメリカは可能な共同プロジェクトを提供していません。

おそらく海外の技術パートナーからの支援によって、国産開発という選択肢が残されているにすぎないと思われます。

しかし、イギリスのテンペストプログラムに参画することも可能です。イギリス国防省における戦闘機調達の責任者であるイギリス空軍准将Daniel Storrによると、このテンペストプロジェクト—ロイヤルエアフォースやBAEシステムズ、ロールスロイス、MBDAが参加しています—は、日本とそれ以外のパートナー諸国が自国の有するシステムやウェポン、推進力、さらに機体も使える余地を残すという協力の概念を有します。

Storr准将が採用したモデルは、日本が自国の戦闘機のサイズを選択できる柔軟性を提供します。明確な目的がないにもかかわらず、この組み合わせたアプローチも、日本が開発のリーダーシップを主張し続ける機会になります—しかもシステムを共有することで資金を節約する機会にもなります。

2018年に発表された日本主導の航空機プログラムを実施する政策目的は、テンペストあるいはドイツとフランスが主導する将来戦闘機システム(FCAS)のプロジェクトに、日本が参画することを大きく妨げていたようです。しかし、将来戦闘機とテンペストが一部の機能を共有しているにすぎないなら、日本が自国のプログラムを主導していたと言うのはもっともです。

協力の概念は標準モデルに取って代わります。その中でパートナー諸国のうちの一国は、全員が納得できる設計について何年も交渉し妥協しています。Storr准将によると、その代わりに、各国が異議を唱えることに同意することで、時間と費用を節約することができます—それは、各国が自主開発と設計要素の製造にかかる余分なコストをすすんで支払う限りにおいてです。

日本は国際協力する代わりに、海外企業による技術支援によって、自国で戦闘機を開発しています。ロッキードマーティンは韓国航空宇宙産業によるKF-Xの開発を支援しています。同様に、BAEがトルコエアロスペースインダストリーズによるTF-Xの開発を支援しています。

国防省は、2020年4月1日以後に将来戦闘機の開発を着手するよう依頼していました。本格的な開発に着手するために資源を動員することを意味するのか、航空機製造を委託する小さな一歩を踏み出すことを意味するのかどうかは明らかにされていません。

Japan says it wants international collaboration in developing its Future Fighter for the 2030s, but it wants to lead the project despite limited experience in fighter development.

And it aims at a fighter much larger than any operated by a western European country; the U.S. is not offering a possible joint project.

That seems to leave only the choice of indigenous development, perhaps with help from a foreign technical partner.

Nevertheless, participation in the UK’s Tempest program may also be feasible. The Tempest project—which includes the Royal Air Force, BAE Systems, Rolls-Royce and MBDA—has a cooperation concept that leaves scope for Japan and other partners to use their own systems, weapons, propulsion and even airframes, says Air Commodore Daniel Storr, head of combat aircraft acquisition at the UK Defense Ministry.

The model described by Storr gives Japan the flexibility to choose the size of its own fighter. Though evidently not an objective, this mix-and-match approach also creates an opportunity for Japan to continue to claim development leadership—but also to save money by sharing systems.

The policy goal of running its own fighter program, stated in 2018, has looked like a big obstacle to Japan’s participation in the Tempest or the Future Combat Air System (FCAS) project initiated by France and Germany. But if the Future Fighter shared only some features with Tempest, Japan could reasonably say it was leading its own program.

The cooperation concept replaces the standard model, one in which partners spend years negotiating and compromising to define a design that all of them must accept. Instead, according to Storr, they can save time and money by agreeing to disagree—to the extent that each is willing to pay the extra cost of independent development and manufacturing of design elements.

Japan’s alternative to international cooperation is developing a fighter by itself with the technical help of a foreign company. Lockheed Martin is supporting the Korea Aerospace Industries KF-X and BAE is helping the Turkish Aerospace Industries TF-X in such an arrangement.

The defense ministry has asked for the development of the Future Fighter to be launched in the fiscal year beginning April 2020. It is not clear whether that means mobilizing resources to commence full-scale development or taking some lesser step to firm up the commitment to create the aircraft.

