レイセオン社は、新型中距離空対空ミサイル「ペレグリン (Peregrine)」の内部資金による開発を発表した。これはAIM-120中距離対空ミサイルの射程と、AIM-9X サイドワインダー短距離空対空ミサイルの機動性を持ち、搭載ミサイル数を引き上げるために従来よりさらに小型に設計されている。

ペレグリンの実物大模型は、9月16日にワシントンで開催された空軍協会（AFA）全国年次大会で披露された。ロッキード・マーティン社がAIM-120の後継機としてほぼ同サイズの長距離ミサイル「AIM-260」を開発中であることが、3か月前に米空軍当局者により発表されたばかりだ。

ペレグリンミサイルは、ステルス戦闘機のウェポンベイに従来のおよそ2倍のミサイルを搭載できるようにするか、非ステルス航空機の外部兵器ステーションの弾倉の奥行を従来の3倍にするために、よりコンパクトな機体でAIM-120と同じ性能を期待する米国国内外の顧客を対象にしているとレイセオン社ミサイルシステム事業開発および戦略担当副社長であるマーク・ノイエス氏は話している。

ノイエスはまた、「ペレグリンは当社の[AIM-120]AMRAAMとAIM-9Xの2機の性能を補うものになるでしょう」とコメントした。

このレイセオン社の内部資金によるプロジェクトにより、約30年前に設計されたAIM-120よりもより長射程の様々な武器の導入が期待できる。MBDAミーテイア (Meteor)に続き、中国ではPL-15が開発され、ロシア政府は現在Vympel K-77Mを発注している。

Raytheon has unveiled an internally funded program to develop a new air-to-air missile called Peregrine that combines the reach of the medium-range AIM-120 and the maneuverability of the short-range AIM-9X, but in a smaller form factor to increase the magazine depth of tactical aircraft.

The unveiling of a Peregrine mockup on Sept. 16 at the Air Force Association’s annual National Convention in Washington comes just three months after U.S. Air Force officials confirmed the ongoing development of the Lockheed Martin AIM-260, which is intended to replace the AIM-120 with a longer-range missile of the same length.

The Peregrine missile is being pitched to U.S. and international customers that want AIM-120 performance in a smaller package to double missile loads in the internal weapon bays of stealth fighters or triple the magazine depth on the external weapon stations of nonstealth aircraft, says Mark Noyes, vice president of business development and strategy for Raytheon Missile Systems.

“What we see it as is a complement to our [AIM-120] Amraam and AIM-9X,” Noyes says.

Raytheon’s internal development project follows the introduction of multiple weapons boasting longer range than the nearly three-decade-old AIM-120 design. In addition to the MBDA Meteor, the PL-15 is being developed by China and the Vympel K-77M has been ordered by the Russian government.