世界をリードし続けてきた米国兵器システムは、今プレッシャーにさらされている。米国はシステムの開発に数十年の歳月と数十億ドルの経費を必要とする、そしてあらゆる脅威への対策のためにさらなる時間と費用が必要となる。そして、潜在的な敵はいまだかつてないほどに急速に軍事の近代化を見せている。

DARPAが抱える問題は、米国が開発や変更が難しい、主要なモノリシックなプラットフォームに投資していることだ。軍事機能をネットワークで連接してプラットフォームの機能を拡張する、いわゆる「ネットワーク中心の戦い (Network-Centric Warfare)」または「システム・オブ・システムズ (system of systems)」などと呼ばれる開発やアップグレードがさらに困難なモノリシックなアーキテクチャが開発された。これにより、米国が新しい脅威に迅速に対応することが難しくなる。

そこで米国防総省の最先端の研究機関は、「モザイク戦 (mosaic warfare)」という新たなアプローチを検討している。「簡単に言えば、私たちは『一枚岩』です」と、戦略技術室長を務めるティム・グレイソン氏は話す。「システム・オブ・システムズやネットワーク中心の戦いは、モノリシック・プラットフォームを破壊することを目的としていました。しかし、これらの機能はすべて集約され、縦断的に統合されたプラットフォーム中心のプログラムにまとめられています。そしてそのほとんどがうまく機能していません。そこで私たちは、『モノリシックなプラットフォーム』を『モノリシックなアーキテクチャ』に置き換えたのです」

グレイソン氏は、今日のシステム・オブ・システムズのアーキテクチャを、一方向にのみ組み合わせることができるように設計されたジグソーパズルと比較して説明し、「すべての構造をまとめることは難しく、一部分を失うと全体の効果が失われます」と話す。一方モザイク構造は、タイルのパレットのようにさまざまな要素を緩やかにつなぎ合わせて複雑な構造を成す。「タイルが一枚失われても、それは大した問題ではありません。同様な性能を持つもので代用すればいいのです」

DARPAは、複雑なシステム・オブ・システムズに柔軟性と適応性を加えようとしている。「今日私たちがアーキテクチャの構築で使用している方法で、開発にかかる期間を数年から数ヶ月に短縮したいと考えています」とグレイソンは話す。DARPAが抱える目標は、指揮官が軍事行動におけるスピードでシステムアーキテクチャを構成し、最終的にミッションにおけるスピードで「オンザフライ」で新しい効果・影響へとまとめあげることだ。

今、米空軍が過去30年間をかけて構築した、緊密にネットワーク化された中央集中型の指揮統制（C2）インフラストラクチャから、この「モザイク構想」へと戦略傾向がシフトしている。

東ヨーロッパにおけるソビエトの圧倒的な軍事力に対抗する手段から発想を得て、地上をベースとした航空作戦センター、E-3C空中警戒管制システム機、 8Cジョイントスターズといった新しい中央集中型の指揮統制アーキテクチャの3つの柱によって革命的な軍事作戦が組織され、1990年代初頭から中東の一連の戦場において堅固な支配を確立した。

しかし、この一元化された司令部は、中国とロシアの競合他社を急速に近代化するための有益なターゲットとなった。中国は、特に米国と連合軍の情報の中心地をターゲットとするために軍隊を再編成した。

モザイク戦は例えば、人工知能（AI）を使用した空中戦の自動化を検討する「ACE (Air Combat Evolution) プログラム」で活用される。「ACEは、自律性と指揮統制のレベルを分割するのに最適です」とグレイソン氏は説明する。「DARPAが懸念する厄介な問題の1つはどうやって人間にAIを信頼させるかであるため、この構造にはもうひとつ利点があります。」

ACEでは、パイロットが高度な戦闘管理を行い、航空機が自主的に空中での近接戦を行う。「パイロットが担う任務にどれだけ集中しているのか、また、航空機の動作にどの位懸念をもっているかを測ります。これにより、システムの自律性への信頼を高めるモデルを作ることができると考えています」

以上は、Graham Warwick and Steve TrimbleがAviation Week & Space Technologyに書いた記事の簡略版です。

The U.S.’ world-leading weapon systems are under pressure. They take decades and billions of dollars to develop, and more years and billions to upgrade to stay ahead of the threat. And potential adversaries are modernizing faster than ever.

The problem, argues DARPA, is that the U.S. has invested in dominant, monolithic platforms that are difficult to develop and upgrade. Efforts to extend the capabilities of these platforms by connecting them, call it network-centric warfare or system of systems, have created monolithic architectures that are even harder to develop and upgrade. This makes it challenging for the U.S. to respond quickly to new threats.

The Pentagon’s advanced research agency is championing a different approach: mosaic warfare. “Simply put, we are monolith-busters,” says Tim Grayson, director of its Strategic Technology Office. “System of systems and net-centricity were targeted at busting monolithic platforms. But everyone just aggregated those functions, tied them together in a vertically integrated platform-centric program. Most have not gone well. We’ve just replaced monolithic platforms with monolithic architectures.”

Grayson compares today’s system of systems architectures to jigsaw puzzles, carefully engineered to fit together only one way. “Putting these things together is hard, and if you lose a piece, you lose the entire effect,” he says. A mosaic is instead a palette of tiles that can be pieced together loosely to make a complex work of art. “If you lose one tile, no big deal. There are many like it that can fit together and provide the same effect.”

DARPA wants to bring that same flexibility and adaptability to complex systems of systems. “We hope to take the way we build architectures today and compress the time it takes to develop them from years down to months,” says Grayson. The goal is to enable commanders to configure system architectures at campaign speed, and ultimately to piece together new effects “on the fly” at mission speed.

The mosaic concept is being developed as the U.S. Air Force leads a strategic shift away from the tightly networked, centralized command-and-control (C2) infrastructure built up over the last three decades.

Conceived originally as a means to counter overwhelming Soviet military strength in Eastern Europe, the three pillars of that new centralized command-and-control architecture—the ground-based Air Operations Center, the E-3C Airborne Warning and Control System and the E-8C Joint Stars—are credited with orchestrating a revolution in military operations, establishing an impregnable dominance over a string of battlefields in the Middle East since the early 1990s.

But those centralized command centers also have emerged as a lucrative target for rapidly modernizing competitors in China and Russia. The former has reorganized its military specifically to target the information hubs of the U.S. and coalition military juggernaut.

An example of the mosaic-warfare effort is the Air Combat Evolution (ACE) program, which is looking at automating dogfighting using artificial intelligence (AI). “ACE is a good example of how we split apart levels of autonomy and levels of command and control,” says Grayson. “It has another side benefit, as one of the thorny problems DARPA is looking at is how to get the human to trust the AI.”

In ACE, the pilot will be tasked with performing higher-level battle management functions while the aircraft is autonomously performing close-in air combat. “We are going to have instrumentation to find out how much the pilot is focused on his assigned task versus worrying about what the aircraft is doing. We think that will create a model for how we start building increased trust in autonomy.”

This is an abbreviated version of an article that appeared in Aviation Week & Space Technology by Graham Warwick and Steve Trimble.