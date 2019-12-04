LONDON—The UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has added a new condition to London Heathrow airport’s license “to promote economy and efficiency” by the facility. In a document entitled “Economic regulation of Heathrow Airport Limited from January 2020: notice of license modifications,” the CAA set out its reasons for the new measure: “Since HAL [Heathrow Airport Limited] has neither a general statutory obligation to conduct its ...
THIS CONTENT REQUIRES SUBSCRIPTION ACCESS
You must have an Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) account or subscribe to this Market Briefing to access "UK Regulator Imposes ‘Efficiency Requirement’ On Heathrow".
Current Aviation Week Intelligence Network (AWIN) enterprise and individual members: please go to http://awin.aviationweek.com for access.
Not currently a subscriber? Click on the "Learn More" button below to view subscription offers.