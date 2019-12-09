The global Aerospace and Defense (A&D) industry reported record operating revenue and operating profit last year, both increased 9% over the year prior. Commercial aerospace is forecasted to continue to grow at roughly twice the rate of global GDP for foreseeable future. The US Defense budget is increasing to $740 billion by 2021, with strong growth occurring throughout the world. The A&D industry continues to expand capacity to keep up with demand.

So where are the best places to consider investment in expansion? The answer depends on each company’s facts and circumstances. Our annual report, Aerospace manufacturing attractiveness rankings, delves into some of the macro considerations around A&D experience, talent, cost, tax policy, infrastructure and economy. These rankings could be helpful in making investment decisions about where to build and expand operations.

Below are a few ranking highlights from the report:

Top 5 Countries for Aerospace Manufacturing

1. US—The US remains the global industry leader and the global A&D export leader. The country scored highly in all categories except tax policy, which data did not yet reflect the impact tax reform in 2018.

2. Canada— Canada has an educated labor force, low level of geopolitical risk, and industry scale. In 2018, industry revenue increased 7% to reach $18.1 billion. Canada’s government is actively encouraging R&D efforts to facilitate the growth of A&D firms.

3. Singapore—Singapore is Asia’s leading solutions provider of aircraft maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO). Singapore has a stable government, strong manufacturing base, and favorable tax policy. This year, local aerospace companies and the government agreed to collaborate on 3D technology projects.

4. United Kingdom— The UK has a strong aerospace industry. The UK government announced it is investing in a next a generation fighter jet, Tempest, as well as in new aerospace technologies. The details of BREXIT could impact the country’s high level of aerospace exports.

5. Australia— Australia has relatively low production costs and low levels of geopolitical risk. In 2018, the country released a long-term vision to increase the competitiveness of its defense industry, earmarking more than $200 billion in new investment. In April, Australia unveiled a full-size model of a new unmanned jet fighter.

Top 5 US States for Aerospace Manufacturing

- Scott Thompson is PwC's U.S. Aerospace & Defense Leader.

