Adina-Ioana Valean of Romania has been greenlighted as transport commissioner for the European Commission by the European Parliament. Among her responsibilities will be to work to fulfill European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s plan to make the EU carbon-neutral by 2050. Mike King has been hired as FlightSafety International president of services, overseeing aircrew training and contractor logistics worldwide. King, who worked at FlightSafety in 1990-2014, was ...