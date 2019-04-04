Industry has been looking for a solid sign that the Pentagon is serious about its Future Vertical Lift (FVL) initiative to develop new rotorcraft to replace its helicopter fleets. The U.S. Army’s fiscal 2020 budget request provides that sign. But at a cost. The inevitable price to be paid for investing in the future is cuts in the present, to the helicopter programs that must sustain the industry until the new generation of rotorcraft is ready for production. The Army’s budget ...