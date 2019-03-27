Ex-U.S. Army Black Hawks and Chinooks are finding new roles as high-technology aerial firefighters. Coulson-Unical, a joint venture of Canadian operator Coulson Group and California-based Unical, believed its approach to modernizing the ex-military rotorcraft with an advanced tank delivery system and upgraded avionics could give the venture an edge in securing firefighting contracts in the U.S., Australia and elsewhere. Best known for the firefighting conversion of Lockheed C-130 Hercules ...