There are now a dozen FAA-licensed commercial spaceport sites in the U.S. and more being contemplated. Still under development is a regulatory framework for how they fit into a national airspace system (NAS) structured on airports, air traffic control facilities and navigation aids. In December 2017, the FAA created a Spaceport Categorization Aviation Rulemaking Committee (ARC), consisting of representatives of the aviation and space communities, to review a draft spaceport categorization ...