Aerospace & Defense Roundup: Sept, 25

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, operator of the largest non-Defense Department fleet of government aircraft, says it intends to comply with the FAA’s automatic dependent surveillance-broadcast (ADS-B) Out regulation “through equipage or other relief options” by the January deadline.
Subscribers can access the full article here. Not a subscriber? Sign up here.
Boeing has selected a new airframe supplier for the AH-6i helicopter to offer to potential international buyers, including Thailand, a company spokesman says.
Subscribers can access the full article here. Not a subscriber? Sign up here.
Russia’s Soyuz MS-15, whose three-person crew includes the first Emeriti to fly in space, launched to and docked with the International Space Station on Sept. 25.
General Electric is to develop a lightweight, flight-ready, megawatt-class inverter for NASA that meets the size, power, efficiency and altitude requirements for use in an electrified aircraft propulsion system.
Leonardo says it will build a customer support center near Naval Air Station Whiting Field, Florida, if the company’s TH-119 helicopter is selected as the U.S. Navy’s future rotary-wing trainer.
The plan suggests the NNSA would have to divert early development funding intended to support future warheads for the Ground-Based Strategic Deterrent intercontinental ballistic missile and Long Range Standoff cruise missile programs.
A yearlong study of 101 countries around the world concludes that 95 of them have an active inventory of military unmanned air vehicles, up 58% from a decade ago.
The U.S. will send up to 1,000 more personnel to Poland as the two nations negotiate on the permanent basing of U.S. personnel in the Eastern European country.
The HH-60W search-and-rescue helicopter is now cleared to enter low-rate initial production (LRIP) following a successful meeting between the U.S. Air Force and Sikorsky.
Singapore and the U.S. on Sept. 23 renewed a defense pact that allows U.S. forces use of the Southeast Asian country’s air and naval bases, extending it by 15 years.
NASA and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), partners in the International Space Station (ISS), signed an agreement Sept. 24 to cooperate in U.S.-led efforts to establish a sustainable human presence at the Moon in preparation for expeditions to Mars.
The State Department has OK'd a possible foreign military sale to Thailand of eight AH-6i Little Bird light attack reconnaissance helos and two AN/AAQ-24(V)N Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures systems to Qatar.
A subscription to Aerospace Daily & Defense Report is required to access these stories.
Subscribe
Log In
PISCES