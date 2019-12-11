Aerospace & Defense Roundup: Dec, 10

Threats to cyber systems are continually evolving so your test environment also needs to evolve. Testing on your production system is not only risky but may not be possible if it isn’t built yet. Creating a physical replica is too expensive, especially if you have to recreate it again after one of your tests blows up the system....More
Industry 4.0 is revamping the manufacturing landscape across all industries, including Aerospace and Defense. Its emergence has signaled the arrival of cost-saving products and services and has enhanced the capability of current manufacturing processes and even business models. In this webinar, James Elliott, IFS senior business architect, Aerospace & Defense, zeroes in on the four key areas A&D manufacturers must critically address if they wish to successfully capitalize on these new technologies and thrive in an increasingly digital era....More
With lightweighting a top priority to improve aircraft performance and fuel efficiency, there is an increase in the use of light metals such as aluminum, magnesium and titanium in airframe structures and major components. Next generation metal pretreatments are designed to protect against corrosion in the most demanding environments while promoting adhesion between substrate and adhesive/coating with focus on both sustainability and dynamic regulatory requirements, like REACh. As a global leader in Surface Treatment solutions for the aerospace and defense industry, we will focus this webinar on our latest product innovations, newest qualifications and how we can help you address environmental regulations for applications in the OEM, MRO and spares aftermarket....More
There is an increased need for civilian MRO facilities to work on military aircraft. Subcontract resources can provide both financial and operational efficiencies to benefit taxpayers, in addition to lessening the burden on existing military infrastructure....More
