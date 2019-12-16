探秘俄罗斯R-77 (The Inside of Russia’s R-77)

莫斯科市长谢尔盖·索比亚宁（Sergey Sobyanin）最近到访GosMKB Vympel，标志着这家国有公司成立70周年。此行创造了一次绝佳机会，让GosMKB Vympel打开其厂房大门，展示许多有趣的导弹，包括在现场生产的R-77（ AA-12 Archer）。



A recent trip by Moscow’s Mayor Sergey Sobyanin to GosMKB Vympel—a visit that marked the state-owned company’s 70th anniversary—served as a prime opportunity to open the doors of its facility and display a number of interesting missiles, including the R-77 (AA-12 Archer), which it manufactures on site.



访问期间展出的一种空对空导弹引起了人们的极大兴趣，该导弹看起来像是R-77（RVV-AE）的简化版。这款产品名为“俄罗斯新型空对空导弹”，旨在从苏霍伊苏-57战斗机的小型侧武器舱进行部署。它似乎相当于洛克希德·马丁公司库达（Cuda）导弹的俄罗斯版。



An air-to-air missile on display during the visit that looked like a shortened version of the R-77 (RVV-AE) aroused the most interest. This product, called “a new Russian air-to-air missile,” is intended for deployment from the small side weapon compartment of the Sukhoi Su-57 fighter. It appears to be the Russian equivalent of Lockheed Martin’s Cuda missile.



但是，经过仔细检查，很明显，这些是把常规RVV-AE导弹的选定部分组装在一起，包括导引头、激光近程熔断器部分、控制系统隔室和折叠格状翼片。这种武器缺少主体的中心部分，包括火箭发动机和机翼，还可能缺少弹头。所展示的导弹很可能来自标准RVV-AE生产周期的某个阶段。



However, upon close examination, it is apparent that these are selected sections of the regular RVV-AE missile assembled together, including the seeker, laser proximity fuse section, control system compartment and folding lattice fins. The weapon lacked the central section of the body—including rocket motor and wings—as well as, possibly, the warhead. It is most likely that the missile on display is from a stage in the standard RVV-AE production cycle.



什么是R-77？What is the R-77?



Vympel R-77（也被其北约代号AA-12 Adder著称）主动雷达空对空导弹相当于俄罗斯的AIM-120 Amraam。它于1984年5月从Mikoyan MiG-29首次发射。



The Vympel R-77 (also known by its NATO reporting name, AA-12 Adder) active radar air-to-air missile is the Russian equivalent of the AIM-120 Amraam. It was launched for the first time from a Mikoyan MiG-29 in May 1984.



多年来，Vympel生产的唯一版本是出口的RVV-AE空对空导弹。尽管如此，还是有少量可出口的RVV-AE导弹进入了俄罗斯空军的库存中。RVV-AE的产量估计在7000-8000枚，但确切的数量尚不清楚。制造商宣布的RVV-AE最大射程为80公里；导弹重177公斤。



For many years, the only version in production by Vympel was the export RVV-AE air-to-air missile. Nonetheless, a small number of exportable RVV-AE missiles found their way into the Russian Air Force’s inventory. Production of the RVV-AE may be estimated at 7,000-8,000 units, but exact numbers are unknown. The RVV-AE’s maximum range declared by the manufacturer is 80 km; the missile weighs 177 kg.



点击下方加号，了解有关RVV-AE导弹结构的更多信息。



Click on the plus signs below to find out more about the composition of the RVV-AE missile.

