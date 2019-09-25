Aero Engine Corp. of China (AECC) is laying the technological groundwork for development of a powerful turboprop engine for passenger or cargo aircraft in the 2030s. Work on the engine, the AEP500, is in the concept-design stage, company officials said at Aviation Expo China, held in Beijing on Sept. 18-20, where the new design was exhibited. Equivalent power, which includes exhaust thrust, will be at least 5,000 kW (6,700 equivalent shp), AECC said. A technology-demonstration campaign is ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Chinaâ€™s AECC Working On A Powerful Turboprop Engine" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.