Aero Engine Corp. of China (AECC) is laying the technological groundwork for development of a powerful turboprop engine for passenger or cargo aircraft in the 2030s. Work on the engine, the AEP500, is in the concept-design stage, company officials said at Aviation Expo China, held in Beijing on Sept. 18-20, where the new design was exhibited. Equivalent power, which includes exhaust thrust, will be at least 5,000 kW (6,700 equivalent shp), AECC said. A technology-demonstration campaign is ...