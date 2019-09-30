X-57 Heads to NASA Armstrong To Begin Testing NASA has completed loads testing on the cruise-optimized wing for the X-57 Maxwell electric propulsion demonstrator. The milestone comes as NASA Armstrong Flight Research Center in California prepares to take delivery of the X-plane from prime contractor ESAero. The X-57 is due to arrive at Armstrong, on Edwards AFB, this week, says Sean Clarke, NASA’s principal investigator for the program. The aircraft is based on a Tecnam P2006T light ...