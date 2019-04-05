Will urban air mobility (UAM) ever be a transportation option for the masses? Consultant KPMG thinks not, but it does believe UAM could be an attractive premium market for business travelers—if the price is right. And infrastructure financer Nexa Capital Partners says some of the world’s largest cities already have the facilities in place to enable that market. Executives from both organizations are presenting results from studies of the global UAM market at Aviation ...
