As mobility options continue to expand around the world, we are beginning to see the rise of autonomous mobility in cities like Singapore, Phoenix and Las Vegas. With this will come increased mobility access and travel convenience for urban populations. Our models project a more than 1-trillion-mi. increase in vehicle miles in the U.S. alone over the next 20 years. All of this is occurring in a world where congestion permeates many of our largest cities. Average commute time in many ...
SUBSCRIBE TO ACCESS THIS ARTICLE
"Opinion: It Is Time To Get Real On UAM" is part of Aviation Week & Space Technology’s subscription package.
Subscribe now to read this full article. And by subscribing, you'll also receive full coverage of what's next in technology from the experts trusted by the global aerospace & defense community.