Harbour Air, North America’s largest seaplane airline, has partnered with motor developer MagniX to convert its fleet to electric propulsion. The companies plan to replace the radial piston engine in one of the airline’s de Havilland Canada DHC-2 Beavers with the startup’s 750-hp electric motor. The “remotored” aircraft is expected to fly by the end of 2019 and will be used as the test aircraft for supplemental type certification (STC) of the conversion. ...