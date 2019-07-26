DEFENSE Sweden is partnering with the UK on development of technology for future fighters, the two countries signing a memorandum of understanding on joint studies to firm up requirements and establish the industrial base for a potential future program. The U.S. is removing Turkey from the F-35 program after it took delivery of a Russian S-400 air defense system. The economic impact is an estimated $9 billion for 10 Turkish suppliers. Northrop Grumman’s B-21 Raider bomber is ...