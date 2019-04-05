DEFENSE Ilyushin’s Il-112V light military transport made its first flight April 1 from the Voronezh-based VASO facility, a subsidiary of United Aircraft Corp. The aircraft is to replace Russian Air Force Antonov An-24 turboprops. Leonardo will assemble light and medium helicopters in Algeria beginning in 2021, following the creation of a joint venture with the Algerian Ministry of National Defense. Taiwan has submitted a request to acquire 66 new Lockheed Martin F-16V fighters. ...
