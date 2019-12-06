WORTH 1,000 WORDS Thank you for the informative and well-researched article “The Pilot Challenge, Skills and Supply” (Oct. 28-Nov. 10, p. 44). I was surprised and disappointed with the cover photo, however. The whole gist of the article seemed to be how the aviation industry can lure more women and minorities into the field. Surely you could have done better than this? Rather than going with the status quo, why not try to be part of the ...