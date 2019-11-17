Leonardo Helicopters and the UAE’s Falcon Aviation Services (FAS) have revealed their vision for a multi-modal transport air terminal that could service the Dubai Expo 2020.

The specially designed temporary structure, which will support a helicopter landing pad on its roof, also features business facilities and waiting areas for passengers.

Leonardo says the facility will be able to support helicopters, urban air mobility vehicles and its AW609 tiltrotor, an example of which it hopes to display in the UAE during the Expo.

Emerging at a time when proposals for urban air mobility call for rooftop landing pads and interconnectivity between public transport, the two companies say the proposals will help shape the way people travel in the coming decades. Leonardo says the terminal features a “strong environmentally friendly design and modularity by using recyclable materials. The facility can also be broken down and transported elsewhere. Neither company has stated how many or where in the UAE terminals will be established, however.

FAS is currently “evaluating” the AW609 tiltrotor for various mission sets, Capt. George Prentzas, an executive managing committee member at Falcon, told ShowNews, but no commitments to the platform had been made. Falcon already operates a large fleet of Leonardo-made helicopters including AW139 twin-engine medium, and AW189 super-medium twins as well as the smaller twins, AW109 and AW169 platforms. Leonardo says the AW609 would introduce a new era of “urban connections” providing benefits to cities in the UAE across the wider Gulf region.

The UAE armed forces are, however, one of a handful of publicly announced customers for the AW609, planning to use the platform for search and rescue in a deal announced here in 2015.

“This one-of-a-kind initiative demonstrates that Leonardo, together with its long-established leading partners, is shaping the way we will fly in the next few decades,’ said Leonardo CEO Alessandro Profumo. “We are proud to have joined forces with Falcon Aviation Services on this project in Dubai, which will provide unprecedented levels of quality transportation services during a world-class event like Expo 2020.”

Certification of the AW609 is likely to slide into 2020, Leonardo Helicopter CEO Gian Piero Cutillo said in September.

“I am not worried. We can see the light at the end of the tunnel, and we are happy so far with the results of the flight testing,” he said at the time.

Leonardo had hoped to achieve certification under the Federal Aviation Administration’s new Powered Lift category by the end of 2019, a timetable that has been slipping since the first flight of the prototype in 2003.

The company admits that the 2019 target has been challenged by the FAA shutdown at the beginning of 2019 along with other factors.

Two prototypes of the AW609 are currently flying – AC1, now based in Italy, and AC3, flying from Leonardo Helicopters’ base in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where the assembly line for the aircraft will be located. This will be joined in the coming weeks by AC4, the first aircraft kitted out with the production standard Collins Pro Line Fusion avionics suite. It is also the first aircraft with an interior. Philadelphia teams have also begun assembling the first production-standard aircraft, AC5.