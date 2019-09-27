HH-60W to Begin Low-Rate Production The HH-60W search-and-rescue helicopter is now cleared to enter low-rate initial production (LRIP) following a successful meeting between the U.S. Air Force and Sikorsky. The new helicopter has completed more than 150 hr. of envelope expansion flights, which provided the service the data necessary to determine the program was ready for LRIP. “This decision begins the transition to this more capable and reliable helicopter to fulfill the Air ...