Japan Grounds 12 F-35s After Crash Japan has grounded its 12 remaining Lockheed Martin F-35A Lightnings following the crash of one of its stealthy fighters over the Pacific Ocean on April 9. A portion of the tail of the crashed aircraft has been recovered, the defense ministry told local media. The duration of the grounding has not been disclosed. The U.S. Navy has assigned a Boeing P-8A Poseidon and the destroyer USS Stethem to assist Japan in the search for the pilot. The F-35A left ...