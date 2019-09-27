Aerospace & Defense Roundup: Sept, 26

Boeing Orders 2nd Batch Of KC-46A Radar Warning Receivers

Boeing has ordered a second batch of 111 ALR-69A radar warning receivers for the KC-46A tanker, Raytheon says.

The second order follows Raytheon’s selection in 2011 to supply 50 ALR-69As to Boeing for the KC-46A.

